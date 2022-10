ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michael Bauldwin, 43, has been convicted on two counts of production of child pornography. In October 2019, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a report of suspected child pornography on his electronic tablet. Police say the tablet had videos showing Bauldwin engaged in sexual acts with a minor.

Bauldwin faces a minimum of 15 years as to each count. He will also have to register as a sex offender.