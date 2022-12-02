ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal jury has convicted an Albuquerque man of drug trafficking. In 2018, he was caught with meth and heroin hidden in a Coca-Cola soda box in his car, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Rafael Columbie was charged with federal crimes after a New Mexico State Police Officer pulled Columbie over for speeding in 2018, according to a DOJ press release. In court, a jury found Columbie guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, according to court documents.

While the court has found Columbie guilty, they have not yet decided what sentence he must serve. Based on the charges, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison but could receive up to life imprisonment, according to the DOJ.