ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a man for raping a young girl.

Officials said last year, Jeremy Guthrie contacted the then-12-year-old girl over Snapchat.

The victim thought he was someone her age and made plans to hang out. Officials stated Guthrie picked her up, took her to a hotel, and assaulted her.

Police said the assault continued until the victim was 13 years old. Criminal complaints stated the girl was impregnated and miscarried.

In a separate case, he is facing six counts of child abuse and a DWI charge. A trial date for that case is set for March of next year.