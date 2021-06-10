Albuquerque man convicted of rape sentenced to 28 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man convicted of raping a woman at gunpoint has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison. Prosecutors were pushing for even longer.

The victim testified during last year’s trial of Nicholas Williams. “He had his hands on the steering wheel and reached over and pointed his gun at me and he said ‘This is going to happen. Don’t cry or do anything stupid and you’ll be okay,'” she testified.

She said she was working as a prostitute when the rape happened near Juan Tabo and Central. That was in 2015. But Williams was not arrested until 2019, when the woman’s rape kit came back with a DNA match to Williams.

Prosecutors argued there was evidence Williams victimized at least five more women, but because those women were prostitutes, they did not feel safe coming forward.

The state was pushing for the maximum sentence of nearly 50 years behind bars. But today, Judge Cindy Leos sentenced him to 28 years. He will have to register as a sex offender when he gets out.