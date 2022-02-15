ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a man of murder during a robbery two years ago. Prosecutors say in March of 2020, Nathaniel Hernandez was one of the seven people looking to rob a home on Arno near Central and Coal.

An argument broke out when Hernandez opened fire, killing 38-year-old Jeff Baca and injuring a teenager. One of the suspects told police he had some kind of issue with someone living at the home. Hernandez will be sentenced at a later date.