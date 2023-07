ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who went to federal prison for having child porn is back behind bars for not following the court’s rules. Ruben Nieto was convicted for downloading and sharing explicit photos of young girls. He was also investigated for the rape of a 15-year-old girl but that case was never prosecuted.

Since his release from prison, prosecutors said Nieto has not held down a job as he is required to do. He has been sent back to prison for another two months.