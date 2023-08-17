ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adelio Gallegos, accused of shooting and killing a 65-year-old man in January 2021, has been found guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. According to a criminal complaint, Mike Guerra backed into Gallegos’ car in a parking lot outside a medical clinic near San Mateo and Central and then tried to drive away.

The two got into a fight that ended with Gallegos grabbing a rifle from his car and shooting Guerra multiple times killing him. Gallegos then tried to hide the rifle from the police. A sentencing date for Gallegos has not been set.