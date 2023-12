ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted Cesar Lonzano-Chavez of murdering Davon Frydrych at an Albuquerque park three years ago. Lozano-Chavez was 16 years old in August when he ran over Frydrych at Los Altos Park.

Witnesses said Frydrych tried to break up a fight between Lozano-Chavez and two others. Lozano-Chavez was arrested in Utah months later.