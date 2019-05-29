Albuquerque man convicted in three separate murders learns his sentence

The man convicted of murdering three random people in three separate shootings, learned his fate Wednesday morning.

He’ll never walk the streets again. Yoan Santiesteban will spend life plus 68 years in prison. Wednesday morning, he listened to the victims’ families express their pain and anger.

“I wish for you never ending pain and suffering every second of your waking hours and while you sleep,” said Kathryn Fort-Servinghaus.

Santiesteban shot and killed Matthew Severinghaus in his driveway in May 2017. He stole Severinghaus’ debit card, withdrawing money to buy drugs. Santiesteban has been convicted of three murders, but he’s tied to a fourth.

In January, a judge declared a mistrial in the killing of Celina Arrellanes because of a hung jury. Celina’s mother says she can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Santiesteban will never walk the streets again.

At his sentencing, Santiesteban confessed to some of his acts in front of a judge, never apologizing for those actions. The defense asked for all of his sentences to run at the same time, but the judge denied that request.

He’s also facing 10 more years after being found with a weapon at MDC. The District Attorney’s Office says it will not retry Santiesteban for the Celina Arrellanes murder.