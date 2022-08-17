ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Grado, accused of murdering army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019, was found guilty of a lesser charge Wednesday. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and Villanueva.

In Grado’s first trial, a jury could not reach a unanimous decision if Grado shot in self-defense or intentionally. In his retrial, the prosecution argued Grado overreacted to a single punch thrown by Villanueva but the defense held the same argument as before, that it was self-defense.

A jury found Grado guilty of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. He was originally facing a second-degree murder charge. Villanueva’s parents spoke out after the verdict came down. “Isaiah’s life mattered, and he was on his way to accomplish great things and his life was taken for nonsense, for no reason,” said Isaiah’s mother Lashanna Villanueva.