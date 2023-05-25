ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An jury has found an Albuquerque man guilty of bringing a gun to Rio Grande High School in 2022. They convicted Frankie Esquibel of multiple charges, including assaulting a school employee.

In April 2022, Esquibel showed up in a staff parking lot at the school, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. School staff says he was a former student who then threatened them and claimed to be armed. The school was placed on lockdown, law enforcement says in the court document.

Esquibel fled the scene on foot. But in his car, law enforcement officers found a gun that they believe was stolen from the Santa Fe Police Department back in 2016, the criminal complaint notes.

A jury has found Esquibel guilty of multiple counts of assault and a felony (for bringing a deadly weapon onto school premises). He has not yet been given a sentence.

“Our office has zero tolerance for guns on school property,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a press release. “We are thankful a jury believes in making the safety of students and faculty a priority and found Mr. Esquibel guilty of these crimes.”