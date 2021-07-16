Albuquerque man chased by police through town, now facing federal charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of taking police on a wild chase all over the metro is facing charges in federal court. State police say that was Cory Gabrielle in September after an hour-long chase that started at I-40 and Carlisle and ended west of town near the Route 66 Casino.

Story continues below:

The car kept going even after officers threw down spike strips. Investigators say at one point, Gabrielle fired shots at officers through the rear window.

When the car finally stopped, police say Gabrielle and a woman jumped out and tried to make a run for it, but did not get far. Gabrielle is now facing federal assault and gun charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES