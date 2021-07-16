Albuquerque man chased by police through town, now facing federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of taking police on a wild chase all over the metro is facing charges in federal court. State police say that was Cory Gabrielle in September after an hour-long chase that started at I-40 and Carlisle and ended west of town near the Route 66 Casino.

The car kept going even after officers threw down spike strips. Investigators say at one point, Gabrielle fired shots at officers through the rear window.

When the car finally stopped, police say Gabrielle and a woman jumped out and tried to make a run for it, but did not get far. Gabrielle is now facing federal assault and gun charges.