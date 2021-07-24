Albuquerque man charged with voyeurism of roommate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man claims he caught his roommate using a camera to spy on him and his girlfriend. The man told police it appeared someone had moved some things in his bedroom of the home near Academy and Ventura.
So he put a camera in there and told police the footage later showed his roommate, Sammy Pidut, entering his room and hiding something in the vent. Police later found a camera in there and the roommate showed police the footage he says he caught of Pidut.
Pidut has been charged with voyeurism. His next court date is set for August 11.