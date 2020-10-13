Albuquerque man charged with vehicular homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars for hitting and killing a bicyclist while drunk. The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 12 along Montano and San Ildefonso.
According to a police report, Joshua Downs hit the bicyclist and is accused of fleeing the scene. Officers got the license plate number and were able to track Downs at his home less than a mile from the scene.
He is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents say Downs admitted to buying a fifth of liquor at a gas station just before the crash.
