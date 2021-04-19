Albuquerque man charged with tax evasion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from his employer, is now facing federal charges. Arturo Archuleta, 49, was charged in federal court Monday on three counts of income tax evasion.

According to the indictment, from 2014 through June 2018, Archuleta worked as an office manager at a chiropractic clinic in Albuquerque. He’s accused of not filing taxes from 2014 to 2016. The indictment further alleges that Archuleta made false entries and alterations in his employer’s accounting records and caused his employer to not file IRS Forms 1099 or W-2 recording his income. Archuleta allegedly used a bank account with a fake name and handled his affairs in ways to conceal his taxable income.

If convicted, Archuleta faces up to five years in prison. IRS Criminal Investigation investigated this case with the assistance of the Albuquerque Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor F. Hartstein is prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.