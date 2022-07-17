ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in custody Sunday night for stealing his mother’s gun and trading it for fentanyl. APD responded to a suicide call in northeast Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, they say the person on the line told them she was a police officer and that her son, Orion Folwell, stole her department-issued gun. Folwell admitted to trading the weapon for fentanyl so he could relieve withdrawal symptoms.

Folwell has been charged with larceny and possession of a dangerous drug.