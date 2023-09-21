ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with shooting at two grocery store employees took a plea deal Thursday. Prosecutors said Christopher Gutierrez caused a scene at the Smith’s on Tramway near I-40 earlier this year when employees asked him to leave. Gutierrez then waved a bag around indicating that he had a loaded gun.

When Gutierrez finally left, police said he spray-painted near gas pumps before firing shots as two employees were approaching him. Thursday, Gutierrez pled no contest to aggravated assault with a gun. While a sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, Gutierrez is facing between one to four years in prison.