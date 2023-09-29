ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter call late Thursday night and while an officer was interviewing someone in the area, a van opened fire. It happened near Utah and Chico in northeast Albuquerque around 11 p.m. There were no injuries.

The driver of the van, 23-year-old Kevin Morales-Molina, was arrested shortly after. According to APD, he admitted to shooting a gun but denied shooting at officers. Morales-Molina is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer.