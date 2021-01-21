Albuquerque man charged with sending threatening emails

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing federal charges for sending threatening emails. The feds say the threats were sent by 48-year-old Stephen Yochim to Mark Ronchetti and his family.

The emails contained threats of violence and contained ethnic slurs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says those who engage in online threats and harassment cross a line and they should know that they will be subject to prosecution. Yochim is out pending a preliminary hearing.

KRQE General Manager Bill Anderson said in a statement: