ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cisco Causas-Alires, the man charged with robbing three mail carriers at gunpoint, has taken a plea deal. According to court documents, Causas-Alires first robbed a mail carrier in November 2020 and forced him to hand over his keys, phone, and mail.

A month later, Causas-Alires hit two other mail carriers, even demanding one of them load his car with the stolen parcels. In federal court, Wednesday, the now 21-year-old pled guilty to robbery of the United States and using a firearm to commit a crime. He faces 16 to 20 years in prison.