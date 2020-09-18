Albuquerque man charged with robbery as part of Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing robbery charges under Operation Legend. Jose Armijo, 36, made an appearance in federal court Thursday facing two counts of robbery by threats and violence. He remains in custody according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico.

According to a criminal complaint, Armijo allegedly entered a retail store with several accomplices and began placing high-value items into backpacks and laundry bags on Dec. 30, 2018. The complaint states, as Armijo and his accomplices approached the store exit, Armijo allegedly brandished a firearm to threaten the store manager and security guard and left the store with stolen merchandise.

On July 16, according to the complaint, Armijo and two accomplices allegedly entered another retail store and began collecting a large amount of merchandise and Armijo allegedly became verbally aggressive to a store employee, at the same time his accomplices were leaving the store with stolen items. As Armijo attempted to leave the store with several items, including the cell phone of a second store employee, he allegedly assaulted and threatened to shoot the first employee, who sustained injuries during the incident.

Armijo faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count if convicted.