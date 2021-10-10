Albuquerque man turns self in for sister’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested after police say he admitted to killing his sister in July. Police say Saturday night, Steven Archuleta Jr. called 911 to turn himself in.

According to the criminal complaint, he identified his sister and then said he wanted to kill himself for what he had done. Police say Archuleta shot his sister in her Northeast Heights apartment and that her children witnessed the shooting.

Archuleta has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

