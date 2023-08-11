ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department believes a stolen gun led to a deadly shooting. Officers arrested 33-year-old Angelo Barrela in the South Valley nearly two months after they said he shot his ex-coworker, Demetrius O’Neill. Investigators said Barrela tracked O’Neill to an area near Central and Coors on June 25 while O’Neill and his girlfriend were delivering food.

The girlfriend reportedly told police that O’Neill had stolen a gun from Barrela’s car so he could sell it. O’Neill tried to drop the gun when they noticed him but she said Barrela kept coming and shot O’Neill in the head. He died on July 7.

Investigators said they obtained Facebook messages that showed Barela looking for O’Neill after the gun theft and posted threats about it. He is now charged with first-degree murder.