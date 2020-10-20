Albuquerque man charged with murder in 1997 case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested an Albuquerque man for a murder that happened 23 years ago. Police say David Ortega strangled Edd Thompson to death at a motel in southeast Albuquerque back in 1997.

Ortega was already serving time in a separate case when he was first indicted on that murder case in 2019. He had been serving time for breaking into multiple Albuquerque homes.

Ortega was released from that sentence on Monday and was immediately arrested for the murder. KRQE News 13 is waiting to hear back from police on what prompted the arrest so many years later.

Related Coverage: