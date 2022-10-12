ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April.

Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the complaint states Fandino refused to let her leave. She told investigators he sexually assaulted her several times, forced her to use the restroom in a bucket, and held her against her will. She was finally able to get away and get help.