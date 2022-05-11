ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department detectives have arrested Samuel Archuleta, the man accused of murdering his two roommates last month, in Durango, Colorado. Detectives with the Investigative Support Unit worked with law enforcement in the Durango area to arrest Archuleta.
Albuquerque Police say Archuleta confessed to his parents that he had shot Jarrod Jackon and Nicole Sanchez at the residence the three shared. He’s been charged with two counts of murder.