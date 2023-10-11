ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frank Madrid, charged with first-degree murder for a deadly shooting in 2022, will remain behind bars through his trial. Madrid was in front of Judge Brett Loveless for a pretrial detention hearing Wednesday morning. He pled not guilty to murder, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, and four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm for the murder of Jeffrey Campbell.

The state argued that Madrid is already on pretrial detention for charges in a 2021 case for being a felon in possession of a firearm that is being prosecuted federally. He’s also got a lengthy criminal history and at least nine instances where he violated parole. Judge Loveless agreed meaning Madrid will remain locked up.