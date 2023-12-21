ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is charged with two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor under the age of 18.

Adrian Puentes, 24, allegedly coerced a minor to engage in sexual activity between June 29, 2021, and Dec. 1, 2021. Between Oct. 19, 2021, and March 23, 2023, Puentes reportedly coerced another minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the indictment filed in federal court.

If convicted, Puentes faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison. The FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with the assistance of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.