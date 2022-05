ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man is accused of bringing a gun onto the University of New Mexico’s campus May 6. Officers were responding to a graffiti call on campus when they found two men in the area.

One man ran away while the other, 24-year-old Adrian Garcia, was stopped and questioned. Witnesses said Garcia did not vandalize any property but police found a gun in his backpack. He is charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on university property.