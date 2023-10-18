ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Travis Peebly has been arrested after police said he attacked two people with a rock outside the Sunshine Theater. According to a criminal complaint, Peebly approached two people leaving the theater Wednesday night and claimed they were recording him for the government. Another person stepped in and helped the two get into their vehicle.

That’s when Peebly threatened to kill them and started attacking the vehicle with a rock damaging the driver-side window and causing at least $3,000 in damage. He then threw the rock at one of the victims inside hitting them in the head.

Peebly was arrested and is facing two counts of aggravated battery and criminal damage. The state has already filed for pretrial detention.