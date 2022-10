APD has arrested a man they say started a fire near San Mateo and Lomas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire in an Albuquerque alley. Officers spotted the fire near San Mateo and Lomas just before 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Witnesses told police they saw a man, now identified as Cornell Battle, leaving the scene. When officers found him, they say he smelled like fire smoke and had burn marks on his pants. Battle is now charged with arson and concealing identity.