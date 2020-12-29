Albuquerque man charged in road rage incident pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man learned his punishment on Tuesday after trying to hit a couple after a fight over a parking spot. Back in February, David Swindle was charged in a road rage incident when he tried to hit a couple with his car during a disagreement over a parking spot at a shopping center off Coors and Montano.

He ended up hitting the couple’s car and was taken to the hospital. Tuesday, he pled guilty to aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

His attorney explained in court Swindle is receiving mental help. Swindle will go through the mental health court as part of his plea agreement and if completed will receive time served toward his three-year sentence.

