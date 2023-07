ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing his own father will remain behind bars until trial. Joseph Banuelos Jr. is charged with murder after police said he stabbed his father at a home near 12th and Griegos on Saturday.

Neighbors reportedly told police they heard the two arguing on the street. Banuelos Jr. later turned himself in to a security guard at the Route 66 Travel Center.