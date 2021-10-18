Albuquerque man charged in death of daughter facing new child abuse charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father accused of beating his two-year-old daughter to death is now facing charges for abusing two other children. Earlier this month, Michael Garcia was arrested after two-year-old Diana McRory died of a brain bleed at the family’s home near San Pedro and San Antonio.

Investigators say there were signs of past abuse. Court documents filed Monday charge Garcia with deadly child abuse, as well as burning the girl on an earlier occasion. He is also charged with causing the broken bones of two other children in the home in recent weeks.

Garcia is being held in jail until his trial.

