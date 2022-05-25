ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marco Melo-Fernandez, the man charged in a deadly crash nearly five years ago, has taken a plea deal. Melo-Fernandez is accused of crashing into a car on I-25 near San Antonio in 2017. That car was carrying Anna Marie Garcia who died. Melo-Fernandez then fled the scene.

He faces up to two years behind bars, down from a possible six years. Sentencing is scheduled for July.