ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after shooting at a man involved in his brother’s death. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adolfo Garcia Wednesday night. His wife told police the two were walking near Artisco and Central in southwest Albuquerque when Garcia screamed, “there he is” and started shooting at a grey pickup truck.

The driver returned fire and hit Garcia. 911 got a call from the driver advising them what happened. Deputies say the driver of the truck was James Castillo, who was interviewed in December as part of a homicide investigation involving Garcia’s brother. They ultimately determined Castillo was defending himself in that case. Garcia is charged with aggravated assault and shooting at a motor vehicle.