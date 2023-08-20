ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been charged following a confrontation at a Walgreens.

According to a criminal complaint, a security guard reported that Roberto Vigil walked into the store on Central near Eubank, set a backpack down, and then began grabbing items off the shelves.

When he tried to leave and was told to pay for the items, Vigil is accused of pulling a gun, pointing it at the security guard, and threatening to shoot him.

Vigil is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence.

This comes just days after the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) sent a letter to the drugstore, urging them to make major changes to their security after multiple incidents.

According to that letter, since January of last year, APD has responded to 1,000 calls for service to just five Walgreens along Central.