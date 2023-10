ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been charged after employees at a hotel called police and said he exposed himself and attacked them. Jonathan Wolfe was asked to leave the Double Tree Hotel on Marquette Sunday evening.

Employees told the Albuquerque Police Department that he flashed them and attacked them with a fire extinguisher and a metal sign. He was arrested and is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, indecent exposure, and battery.