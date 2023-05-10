ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jordan Baca, who was wanted for cutting off his ankle monitor, is back behind bars after the Albuquerque Police Department said he was caught stealing catalytic converters. Baca was arrested last month after APD said he was spotted cutting the devices off cars in the lot at American Toyota on Alameda.

Baca, who has a long criminal history, was supposed to be on house arrest after pleading guilty to drug and property damage charges. Investigators said he cut off his GPS monitor in January and disappeared. He is facing larceny charges in this latest case.