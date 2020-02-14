Albuquerque man assaults officers at bar, offers them a bribe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested Saturday night for assaulting Bernalillo County Sheriffs and allegedly trying to get out of it by offering them a bribe.

According to a criminal complaint, the security guard at the Salt Yard West contacted the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in regards to 43-year-old Matthew Valdez hitting a guard in the chest. A sheriff quickly identified Valdez, on the passenger side of a vehicle in the parking lot surrounded by security guards.

Valdez was removed from the vehicle by force after multiple requests from officers to exit. The complaint states at one point, Valdez was able to get an arm free and struck a sheriff’s deputy in the face with his elbow. He was then arrested and charged with battery and battery upon a peace officer.

According to the complaint, once Valdez was in the back of the sheriff’s vehicle, he said, “I’ll give you $100 if you drop me off in the street.” When asked by officers if Valdez was attempting to bribe them, Valdez answered, “F— yeah, I’m trying to bribe.”

Valdez was subsequently charged with bribing a public official. He has a preliminary court date set for April 1. His criminal history includes criminal trespassing and DWI.