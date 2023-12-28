ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of running over someone and killing him is arrested nearly eight years after the crime. It was March 2016 when police say a man in a white truck deliberately ran over and killed Louis Chavez.

News 13 spoke to his family shortly after. “I just hope they turn themselves in because our family is suffering. We just want to get down to it and just have peace,” said a family member of Chavez to News 13 in 2016.

Nearly eight years later, there has been an arrest. This month, the Albuquerque Police Department arrested 55-year-old Gilbert Figueroa. According to prosecutors, Figueroa was in a stolen truck at a gas station near Lomas and Eubank when he got into an argument with Chavez, who he didn’t know. Police said Figueroa then deliberately drove over a curb, hitting and killing Chavez. Court documents state that DNA linked Figueroa to the truck.

In a virtual court hearing on Thursday, prosecutors brought his cousin to testify who claimed Figueroa fled to Florida after the crime and has been threatening him to keep quiet about it. “He was saying he wasn’t going to go down for it and all this other stuff,” said Mark Williams, Figueroa’s cousin.

Prosecutors also argued Figueroa should stay behind bars given the violent nature of the crime and multiple run-ins with law enforcement since. “Threat to a perfect stranger and threat to a family member, this is a person who poses a threat to the community now,” said Derek Berg, a prosecutor for the state.

The defense pushed back arguing all those run-ins were low-level offenses. “Mr. Figureoa has not been accused of committing any serious violent offense against anyone in the last seven and a half years,” said Marie Miller, the defense attorney.

“He has 21 misdemeanors with 8 convictions, 21 bench warrants with 10 failures to appear, 18 felonies with 9 convictions,” Judge Clara Moran listed in court. She ultimately sided with the state to keep Figueroa behind bars until his trial.

The charges Figueroa is facing include murder and having a stolen car. A trial date is not scheduled yet.