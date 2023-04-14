ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to an alleged attack on an ex-girlfriend last week. Gabrial Romero is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and other violent charges.
Police say at the time of the attack on April 7, Romero was on pre-trial release and had a GPS ankle monitor for a similar charge with a gun he’s alleged to have committed back in 2022 on a different victim. Police believe in the 2023 attack, the same handgun was used during two separate occasions with the same victim – one occurring inside the victim’s apartment after Romero allegedly forced himself inside.
An APD press release states the victim also had a gun, but Romero allegedly unloaded it and continued to attack the victim until she locked herself in a bathroom.