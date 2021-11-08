Albuquerque man arrested for street racing under the influence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man Saturday night for street racing while under the influence. According to a criminal complaint, Travis Jones was traveling eastbound along Montgomery when three cars pulled up beside him and they started racing, going faster than 70 miles per hour.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: Homicide investigation begins after reports of gunshots in NE Albuquerque
- Sports: New Mexico sports legend Mickey Reeves dies age of 51
- Weather: Warm and quiet Monday before storm arrives mid-week
- Education: APS dealing with supply chain issues
Officers say Jones had a bloodshot eye and a strong smell of alcohol. Jones then admitted to not having a driver’s license because it had been revoked.
He failed a field sobriety test and later refused a breath test. He’s been charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving.