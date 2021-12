ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested for stabbing another person in the back during a fight. According to a criminal complaint, 37-year-old Lionel Jimenez is accused of stabbing a man four times in the back and once behind his ear for trying to break up a fight.

Authorities report that Jimenez and a woman are accused of fleeing the area and were later detained along Central Ave. Jimenez is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.