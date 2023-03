ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at an Albuquerque Police Department helicopter. APD deployed a helicopter late Monday night, Mar. 6, for a “proactive policing operation” when they say 30-year-old Ryan Koplin fired around four shots from the balcony of a home.

According to APD, the pilot had to make defensive maneuvers to avoid getting hit. Koplin has been accused of two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and negligent use of a deadly weapon.