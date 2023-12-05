ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Ortiz was ordered by the court not to have any guns; but police video shows how officers arrested Ortiz just days later after he was accused of shooting guns on Central Avenue.

Police said the 24-year-old was caught on camera shooting a gun in the air while also wearing body armor and carrying other weapons. “Mr. Ortiz was picked up in the area of Juan Tabo and Central on November 30th of this year. Basically, he had some body armor on, he was discharging a firearm. Apparently, they were caught on Real Time Crime Center cameras,” said Sam Bregman, Bernalillo County District Attorney.

“What other weapons do you have on you, man?” A police officer can be heard in lapel video asking Ortiz. “Nothing else. Just that firearm, that knife, the baton, and the pepper spray. That’s about it,” Ortiz responds in the video.

Arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department last Thursday, Ortiz also had an ‘Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order’ against him under the state’s ‘Red Flag Law.’ Last month, a judge granted the order after deeming Ortiz a possible danger to himself and others. That order meant Ortiz couldn’t possess guns.

“That charge for violating that order because he was in possession of a firearm is a misdemeanor. It’s a full misdemeanor and we will prosecute him for that as well as negligent use of a firearm,” Bregman said.

The Red Flag Law has been in effect since 2020 and is meant to protect people from situations like this one; but in recent months, state officials have called for strengthening the law amid cases like Ortiz’s.

Under the current law, it’s up to the gun owner to surrender their weapons to police within 48 hours of the order. “This question of: how do we ensure that we have taken possession of any firearms that is in the possession of somebody who is under one of these orders?” said Aletheia Allen, solicitor general with the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, “I think the case illustrates that the red flag law is necessary…If there’s that level of concern about somebody owning firearms or possessing firearms, perhaps the statute should address a more immediate relinquishment.”

APD said Ortiz refused to meet with detectives after he was told over the phone that the order was put in place. “The idea of someone, anybody firing a firearm inside the city limits just willy nilly if you will at the area of Juan Tabo and Central is unacceptable and of course, we’re not going to let that continue,” Bregman says.

Along with refusing to meet with APD detectives over the judge’s gun order, police said he didn’t show up to a required court hearing ten days later. He was arrested later that night. Ortiz is still in the Metropolitan Detention Center and a judge will consider Thursday if he should be held in jail on the new gun charges.