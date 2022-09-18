ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing time behind bars. Police said he admitted to having sex with a minor.

Authorities said Morandy Campos, 23, of Albuquerque, has been given a felony charge of criminal sexual penetration of a minor. He was arrested on Friday.

It was reported that a 14-year-old victim’s mother told police about the incident. Officers pick up Campos at his house, and he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana concentrate with a minor and having sex.

Police said Campos said the sex was consensual, but in New Mexico, a minor cannot consent to have sex with an adult.