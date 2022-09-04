ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man arrested for stealing a vehicle and aggravated assault Friday night is no stranger to police. According to a criminal complaint, a woman called the police saying 47-year-old Norman Robbins and Karina Enriquez-Ornelas were damaging her car.

The caller’s brother told police they saw the pair on a security camera around the vehicle and went to confront them. He says Robbins blew a substance in his face and pulled a knife. The caller went to help and got into a fight with Enriquez-Ornelas. Enriquez-Ornelas has been charged with car theft and drug possession.

Robbins has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and auto burglary among other charges. This is the third time this year he has been arrested. He faces aggravated fleeing, resisting arrest, and battery upon a peace officer among other charges in the other cases.