ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a 51-year-old John Garcia was caught red-handed breaking into an Albuquerque Family Dollar on Wyoming. Garcia is accused of breaking a window and stealing from the store.

The manager was still there and saw it unfold on security cameras. When police arrived, they say Garcia had his arm through the broken window grabbing merchandise. He was arrested and charged with commercial burglary.