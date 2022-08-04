ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) arrested a man they believe ran down and then shot at another man taking a morning walk. However, the court documents show there may be more to this—revealing the suspect might also be responsible for the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

When police brought in Concepcion ‘Cepi’ Guilez, they noticed a big similarity between his white pickup truck, and the one seen where 13-year-old Alexus Miller was shot and killed inside a car on Avenida Cesar Chavez.

“Detectives and our gun violence reduction team, as well as homicide because we thought there might be a connection to a homicide investigation, worked together with the victim and identified a possible suspect,” says Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock, APD. Video of the attack on Alfonso Gallegos on Monday shows the pickup driving up onto the sidewalk near Jerry Cline Park, hitting him. Then, after Gallegos gets away a gunman taking off after him in a robbery attempt—firing his weapon.

In late March, lapel video shows the aftermath of a drive-by shooting: 27 bullets fired at a car with a mother and two girls inside and ultimately killing Alexus Miller in what also may have been a robbery attempt. Surveillance video from a Denny’s showed the white Dodge Ram parked near their car earlier in the evening—and police say the mother’s boyfriend was seen with a lot of money in his hand.

Thursday, Gallegos saying he’s relieved Guilez is behind bars. “Whatever this guy did. I can’t be the first. For him to attack a random person I cannot be the first. Him, his friends, whoever he’s associated with, I just hope they do serious time.”

Police say the white Dodge Ram in both cases had a distinct marking—a black stripe between the doors. Gallegos helped track down Guilez: someone alerted him to where the truck was parked, and police went and got him.

Guilez has not been charged with the murder of Miller. The state filed a motion to keep him behind bars until trial. Guilez was also arrested early last year for shooting at a friend’s garage after she kicked him out of her house. Those charges were dropped after witnesses refused to cooperate. He was also investigated for throwing a girlfriend off a balcony last year, and arrested for firing off a gun while arguing with a girlfriend. He didn’t get jail time for the gun charge.